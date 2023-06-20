Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Steelers swap 2 former Chicago Bears players in signing, release

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Pittsburgh Steelers Anthony Miller Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two roster moves involving former Chicago Bears players Tuesday. The Steelers OTAs are over, and the team is looking to add players to their training camp roster for next month. They will do so with a new linebacker.

Former Chicago Bears LB signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

anthony miller

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Steelers signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. In order to make space for Kwiatkoski, the Steelers released Anthony Miller.

Miller was signed by the Steelers in 2021. He played in one game for the Steelers. Miller missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January but won’t make it to their training camp.

Kwiatkoski and Miller were teammates for the Bears during the 2018-19 seasons. The linebacker was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Bears. He was eventually replaced as a starter by Roquan Smith, who the Bears drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Nick Kwiatkoski Chicago Bears
former Chicago Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kwiatkoski is bringing a veteran presence to the Steelers

Kwiatkoski, like Miller, has previous experience receiving for backup Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Kwiatkoski, a former high school wide receiver, caught a two-point conversion from Trubisky against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Bears linebacker will provide depth for the Steelers’ defense heading into training camp. He has not started a game since the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kwiatkoski has been a key special teams contributor at every destination in his NFL career, including with the Atlanta Falcons (Ryan Pace connection) last season, where he recorded 228 snaps. He earned a 77.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his special team’s play last season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply