Week 3 in the NFL had a lot of fans scratching their heads, I break down what is an overreaction and what has some truth to it.

Not an Overreaction: Jacksonville is a playoff team.

If the NFL season ended today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would be the AFC South division champions and would be given a playoff birth for the first time since 2017. The reenergized Jags have looked better through three games with Doug Peterson, than any game with Urban Meyer. This season they have already tied the total wins Meyer had in his short tenure as Jacksonville’s head coach and look to add to their total every week.

Within the AFC South, every team but the Jags seems to be rebuilding or on the edge of a rebuild. The Titans drafted Malik Willis to move on from Ryan Tannehill, the Texans are trying to recover from Deshaun Watson’s embarrassing exit, and the Colts beat the Chiefs by a last-minute touchdown a week after being shut out by Jacksonville. In years past we have seen several NFL teams below .500 make the playoffs and in the struggling division, don’t be surprised if Jacksonville sneaks in.

Overreaction: The Colts have the NFL’s new blueprint for beating the Chiefs

In a shocking last-minute drive, the Indianapolis Colts upset the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 leaving some to wonder if there is a new blueprint to beat KC. The 2021 NFL season blueprint was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, who laid out a two-high safety look that game Patrick Mahomes fits. Teams throughout the season implemented this strategy to contain the explosive offense and take away Mahomes’ biggest strength (his arm).

With this new Chief’s offense that focuses on spreading the ball around instead of throwing it deep to former Chief, Tyreek Hill, Sunday’s contest against the Colt had a different focus. Special team’s miscues for the Chiefs had them leaving points on the board with missed kicks with backup kicker Matt Amendola. A bad fake field goal and two bad put returns left the Chiefs constantly looking to climb out of their own grave.

The Colts beat the Chiefs the last time they faced off in 2019 in a similar fashion. If you want to call the Colts game a blueprint to beating the Chiefs all you need to do is: KC has special teams issues, get unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the Chiefs to further the drive, contain Patrick Mahomes, tackle well in space, force turnovers, pressure the quarterback, stop the run game, and outscore Kansas City.

Not an Overreaction: “Tompa” Bay may be done in NFL after this season.

How many years does the media say “this is Brady’s last year” only for him to win it all and leave everyone baffled he’s this good at his age? It may not be father time that is catching up to Tom Brady, but bad luck. His once-stacked, All-Pro NFL offensive line has all but filled the IR. NFL Pro Bowl Wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin have already shown on the Injury report this season. As well as, running backs Kenjon Barner and Giovani Bernard on IR.

The Buccaneers will have to lean on their defense to carry them this season if they are to have any hope for the postseason. The defense took care of the Saints in week two and held their own against Aaron Rodgers and the Packer. They will have a tall order against Kansas City and a true test to see if the defense can lead this team.

Brady is the NFL’s GOAT, but if he wants to keep playing and the Bucs want him to keep playing for them. It is paramount they make sure he’s protected, or Brady may look to try his hand in the booth next year and a hurricane may not be the only storm the Buccaneers weather this season.

Overreaction: The Dolphins are the best team in the NFL

After besting a depleted Buffalo Bills team 21-19. The Bills were missing six defensive starters and lost starting cornerback Christian Benford and, three offensive linemen before the game finished. The Bills still managed more yards than Dolphins, but inevitably came up short trying to get into field goal range.

The two-headed monster at wide receiver for the Dolphins (Hill, Waddle) had a quiet afternoon. Waddle finished with 102 yards on four catches, but Hill only managed two catches for 33 yards.

The Miami Dolphins join the Philadelphia Eagles as the only two undefeated teams in the NFL. Having beaten the division rival New England Patriot, a dramatic comeback against Ravens, and with this latest win against the Bills, they have a solid resume. That being said, they still have a rushing attack that ranks among the worst in the NFL and a defense that is ranked in the middle of the pack.

Time will tell if the Dolphins can win it all as they stand at +2,000 to win the Super Bowl. The Dolphins will face the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night when they debut their new all-white uniforms.

