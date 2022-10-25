Week 7 in the NFL gave us shocking trades, devastating injuries, and final scores. I break down what the overreactions are and which headlines have some truth to them.

Not an overreaction: The 49ers trading for Christian McCaffery changes nothing.

CMC is an unbelievably talented running back who, when healthy, is arguably the best running back in the NFL. The duo threat McCaffery can do it all, he is one of three players in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards & 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. As talented as CMC is he’s been no stranger to an injury-plagued season. McCaffery hasn’t played a full season since 2019 and is coming off of back-to-back season-ending injuries.

The 49ers have been no stranger to injured running backs either while being coached by Kyle Shanahan. It has been a revolving door of running backs where Shanahan has embraced the “next man up model.” Since Shanahan became head coach a different running back has led the 49ers in rushing every year. Players like Carlos Hyde, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jefferey Wilson, and Elijah Mitchell have all led the 49ers’ backfield in one season or another. Not to mention the 2nd and 3rd string backs that have filled (Tevin Coleman) in while each of these starts missed time.

San Francisco essentially traded its entire draft next year for a running back that does the exact same thing as they have had since 2017, plays great when he’s healthy, and then gets injured to where they can’t finish the season. It may be inevitable for CMC to avoid the injury list and the if-more likely when-that time comes, whoever is 2nd on that depth chart will be who you want on your fantasy team.

Overreaction: The sun is setting on Brady and Rodgers

Both the Packers and the Bucs had embarrassing losses on Sunday to teams with backup quarterbacks and draft day already penciled in on their calendars. With both teams sitting at 3-4, the struggles of the Packers and Bucs have been glaring this year, and have some questioning if it’s the NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks that are to blame.

Yes both Brady and Rodgers have been playing below their near-impossible standards. Rodgers is the Reigning NFL MVP and won it back to back the last two seasons, he lost his best weapon in the offseason and the Packers’ front office refused to trade up in the draft to get one of the best receivers in the class. Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time and has had his entire offensive line wiped out due to injury, he also takes Wednesdays off and is going through a very public divorce.

It is also important to note that both offenses look stagnated, the Packers haven’t scored 30 points in a game this year and cannot find a deep threat to open their offense up. the Bucks only scored more than 21 points one time this season and could barely muster just 3 points against the Panthers who are fighting for the first pick in the draft. Both teams have been known in the past for their explosive offenses, but until these offenses return to a high level, struggles will likely continue for the two playoff-hopeful teams.

Not an Overreaction: The Chargers are cursed

I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have a long history of season-ending injuries to key players and the latest season-ending injury to NFL All-Por corner J.C. Jackson adds to the list. They also lose wide receiver Mike Williams, who is out for several weeks These two are the newest additions injury report that never seems without names for Los Angeles. The Bolts are notorious for injuries and infamously had a doctor puncture then quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung, causing him to be out longer than his initial injury. This is what caused now-starter Justin Herbert to be propelled into the starting lineup.

The Chargers have long been heralded as a “dark horse” Superbowl team and the team that will finally supplant the Chiefs as the winners of the AFC West. The Chargers have not won the AFC West since 2009 and by the looks of things, will not win it anytime soon. The Chargers currently sit at 4-3 having just lost 37-23 to Geno Smith and the Seahawks (more on them in a moment) and barely beating the Broncos by a field goal in OT. This same Chargers team got blown out by Jacksonville 38-10 a week after losing the Chiefs by just three points.

The Bolts may be cursed to never have all the pieces together at the right time. In the Philip Rivers era, that was always the knock on any of their talented teams over the years. Even in his twilight with the Chargers Rivers could never get over the hump and make it to the Superbowl. Some of those teams had breathtaking offense and others had punishing defenses. Either way, you could always count on a key player getting injured every year to derail any momentum they had. That same curse may live on with this Chargers team and those to come.

Overreaction: The Seahawks are the best team in the NFC West

I eluded the Seahawk’s massive win over the Chargers previously and the Seahawks have been an interesting story this entire year. Making the shocking decision to move on from Russell Wilson in the off-season and then naming journeyman back-up Geno Smith the starter created the idea the Seahawks were looking to rebuild from the ground up. Teams enquired about the availability of NFL Pro Bowl wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Seattle held firm not budging on moving the weapons, they wanted to see what Smith could do with the team they already had.

That was a brilliant decision because the Seahawks, at the very least, are incredibly fun to watch. Geno Smith has made some mind-blowing throws this season and has squashed any doubt that surrounded the production of Metcalf and Lockett in fantasy football. Seattle is 4-3 with only one loss coming by more than a one-score. That loss was a 27-7 route by the 49ers, which didn’t have Christian McCaffery yet. San Francisco’s top 3 defense in yards per play in the NFL, shut down the Seahawks only scoring seven points.

The Seahawks have looked good but so has their division. The NFC West has the reigning NFL Superbowl Champion Rams, the reloaded 49ers, and the Cardinals just got their best offensive weapon, DeAndre Hopkins, back from suspension. The Seahawks have looked good with Kenneth Walker running the ball and Geno Smith is leading the NFL in completion percentage at 73%. The defense has even shown strides as Tariq Woolen has allowed just a 40.2 passer rating this season. He is top 5 in that category. Seattle has great pieces to build on, just not enough to be a contender today.

How did you react to the CMC trade? Did you have any NFL overreactions that I missed? Let me know in the comments and follow ChiCity Sports for more.

