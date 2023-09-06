BREAKING: Chicago Bears could catch massive break against Green Bay Packers with latest injury news

A new report on the status of two Green Bay Packers wide receivers at Wednesday’s practice could be big news for Chicago Bears fans ahead of their Week 1 matchup Sunday.

The Packers passing game will look different this season, with quarterback Jordan Love taking over the full-time starting job after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. Love is throwing to a wide receiver and tight end roster filled with primarily rookies and second-year players.

Green Bay Packers: Romeo Doubs & Christian Watson out Wednesday

But the group could look considerably more inexperienced than the Packers were expecting to have against the Bears. According to Matt Schneidman with The Athletic, second-year wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are out of practice Wednesday due to injuries.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both not practicing today. Both will be on the injury report. Darnell Savage returned to practice after missing last Thursday. David Bakhtiari also not practicing, though we’ll see plenty of that this season. Shouldn’t be a concern. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 6, 2023

The Chicago Bears might have caught a break for Sunday

Watson and Doubs are the Packers WR1 and WR2 on the Packers depth chart, respectively.

It’s unclear at this time how serious their injuries are. We should have a better idea of where they stand when the Packers release their injury report later this afternoon. However, the fact both aren’t practicing at all seems to indicate it’s pretty significant, or they would at least be limited participants.

The Bears could catch a major break if one of both wide receivers cannot play Sunday. The Bears secondary had a positive injury report Wednesday, with safety Jaquan Brisker returning to practice.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE