The Chicago Bears have a plan for the 2025 offseason. Do we know what that plan is? No, but many can assume it involves improving one of the worst offensive lines in football. To protect their expensive and valuable investment in quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears will need to address that issue in some form this spring.

One of the Bears’ top targets this free agency was Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was set to hit the market in the coming weeks. Unfortunately for the front office, the Chiefs announced yesterday that they will be retaining Smith via the franchise tag.

The 25-year-old was expected to have major interest around the league. He now will play on a lucrative 25.8 million-dollar contract this season, thanks to the salary cap spike.

Biggs: Super Bowl LIX outcome may have changed the Chiefs’ outlook on the Chicago Bears’ target Trey Smith

Weeks ago, it seemed it was a forgone conclusion that Trey Smith would be entering free agency. With the Chiefs looking to save money, and making another Super Bowl appearance, it seemed they could likely replace Smith with ease in the draft. Well, the importance of their offensive line was shown in Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked more in this past Super Bowl than he was in any game in his entire career, regular season or playoffs. The stout Philadelphia Eagles defensive line got to Mahomes 6 times, making for one of his worst performances during his young Hall of Fame career.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs mentioned in his mailbag today that the performance of the Chiefs offensive line in the Super Bowl played a factor in their decision to bring him back, even at that hefty pricetag. Biggs mentioned the Chiefs were focused on bringing back Nick Bolton and extending Trent McDuffie, then things changed.

But then the Chiefs were trampled in Super Bowl LIX as they struggled mightily to protect Mahomes. The buzz all this week was that they’re changing course again and will do what it takes to keep Smith. GM Brett Veach expressed optimism a deal would get done, and word spread Thursday afternoon that the Chiefs have informed Smith they will use the franchise tag on him with a goal of reaching agreement on a multiyear deal.

Biggs also alludes to the fact that Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles was in Kansas City when they selected Smith in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, so the dots were there to be connected. Onto the next one for the Bears GM, as he figures to be quite busy in the coming weeks.

Now the attention turns to guys Drew Dalman and Kevin Zeitler, who now may gain more interest around the league after the Trey Smith news. The pricetag for both and others will also most likely rise, but that shouldn’t be a problem for the Bears who currently sit at 4th in the NFL when it comes to cap space.

There are also a few guys they can target in the 2025 NFL Draft, a class that I believe has some gems at offensive line in every round, even the day three selections. Check out our most recent mock draft to get an idea on some of the names the Bears could be interested in.

However they do it, changes need to be made up front this offseason.

