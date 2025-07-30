NFL superstar reveals great relationship with Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan

Jalen Hurts has revealed that one person he relies on is Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Hurts has the drive to win, and it wasn’t satiated by his Super Bowl title from last NFL season. That winning drive was something Jordan had and utilized to the tune of six championships, and that’s why the Philadelphia Eagles star QB is leaning on the NBA icon.

Jalen Hurts is leaning on Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Jalen Hurts has won one title in his sport, so he has a ways to go before he reaches the level that Michael Jordan was at with the Chicago Bulls. He also had a loss in the title game two years prior, something Jordan never experienced.

Nevertheless, that winning drive that helped Jordan become the greatest basketball player of all time in the eyes of so many is what Hurts wants to channel. It’s why the two have become friends and why it’s one of the most important relationships the Eagles QB has formed.

“That’s been a growing relationship and growing friendship,” Hurts said via Esports Insider in an exclusive interview. “And obviously the mentality he’s had, what he’s meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That’s something that I’m able to lean on.”

Jordan is not the only legend in the sports world that Hurts has a relationship with and relies on, though. When asked, he said, “Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people. I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there, so I’ll be respectful to the other ones.”

Whether or not Jordan can help guide Hurts to that level of success with his advice and experience remains to be seen. Jordan’s winning drive and competitiveness were only one piece of the puzzle; it helped that he was also one of the most talented players the NBA has ever seen, and Hurts has so far not shown that.

Either way, it certainly can’t hurt to lean on a genuine mythical figure in the sports world and glean whatever you can.

