Chicago Bears executive Ian Cunningham is already on the radar as a general manager candidate

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have a big offseason ahead of them as they clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and have a lot of cap space to work with.

With Justin Fields hopefully being the solution at quarterback, the Bears can look to build around him and turn this thing around. But Poles may have to build this roster without his right hand man — Ian Cunningham.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans have put in a request to interview Cunningham for their general manager opening:

Two more for the #Titans GM opening: Sources say they've requested to interview Glenn Cook of the #Browns and Ian Cunningham of the #Bears, two rising young executives. They'll also speak with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

They will also interview Glen Cook of the Cleveland Browns.

Cunningham was brought to Chicago by Poles as an assistant general manager, as the two have developed a close friendship. Eventually Cunningham will get a job as a general manager, as it seems VERY likely it will be sooner or later.

The other thing to note is that the Bears will NOT receive a draft pick if Cunningham is hired this offseason by a team. League rules state he must be with an organization for a minimum of TWO years to qualify for draft compensation if hired.

This wont be the only interview Cunningham gets, either.

