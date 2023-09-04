NFL teams whose backfields you should avoid in your fantasy leagues for the 2023 season

These teams’ backfields have some major warning signs to look out for as fantasy football season approaches. The running back position in the NFL today could be the most undervalued one. Contrarily, with fantasy football, nothing could be further from the truth.

The most crucial position in fantasy football may be running back, with wide receiver serving as the sole real rival. Despite not scoring as many points as quarterbacks, running backs are far more variable than quarterbacks, so having a strong running back is much more crucial. Running backs are frequently taken into account for many teams’ first overall pick in fantasy football drafts for a reason.

Nevertheless, there are still several running backs this year to stay away from in fantasy football. Some teams have backfields to avoid, whether it’s because of a congested backfield, a weak offensive line, or simply a lack of outstanding rushers. In light of the foregoing, here are five of those teams whose backfields you ought to stay away from in 2023 fantasy leagues.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Other teams end up on this list mostly as a result of their excessive carry distribution, which lowers the number of points each running back may earn. However, a totally different factor puts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on this list—their run game is essentially nonexistent.

lowest season, Tampa Bay’s rushing offense had one of its worst campaigns ever, ranking lowest in the league in terms of yards per game (76.9), yards per carry (3.4), and touchdowns (five). The Bucs’ run game has been poor for at least the last three years, though last year was particularly terrible. They are fighting an uphill struggle to improve that run game now that Leonard Fournette has left and the offensive line is unsteady.

But the Bucs’ lack of use of their run game is what worries me the most. The least amount of rushes was made by Tampa Bay in 2022, the second-least amount in 2021, and the fourth-least amount in 2020. With Tom Brady’s official retirement, they might put more of a focus on the ground game, but that isn’t guaranteed.

The greatest option for the Bucs is second-year running back Rachaad White, but there are several factors working against him, making him a risky pick in fantasy which does not even make the team a worthy NFL playoff betting option.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

While not quite as lopsided as the Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs are also not a very run-heavy team (they don’t need to be when they have the best quarterback in the league). With 417 running attempts, Kansas City finished 23rd in the league last year and had roughly comparable totals the two years prior. Certainly workable, if not the most tries.

Instead, the Chiefs’ use of a committee-based running back is what places them on this list. Isiah Pacheco, a seventh-round pick in 2022, will receive the majority of the carries following a productive rookie season, although Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will also see time in the backfield. But if the Chiefs sell Edwards-Helaire as has been reported for some time, that may allow the other two to carry greater weight.

However, that is only a hypothetical and should not be relied upon. The Chiefs’ pass-happy strategy makes their running backs extremely unattractive even if it were to happen.

3. Baltimore Ravens

On the surface, picking the Baltimore Ravens seems like a very strange choice. They have always been one of the best teams in the league at running the ball. Last season, they averaged 160 yards per game, which was the second-highest average of any team. There are still more things to think about, though.

First of all, Baltimore’s only real stars at running back are J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both had below-average, injury-plagued seasons.

Second, most of the team’s rushing yards come from quarterback Lamar Jackson, which is great for his fantasy stats but not so great for the running backs.

Third, the Ravens will probably have to focus more on passing this season, since Todd Monken is their new offensive coach and they have a lot of new receivers.

Therefore, even if the running backs for the Ravens appear to be a strong choice on the surface, doing so has more disadvantages than advantages.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are on this list for a lot of the same reasons as the Baltimore Ravens. Although they appear to have great rushing statistics, many of the same issues make their running backs poor choices for fantasy teams. Josh Allen, a dual-threat quarterback, provides the majority of their rushing productivity, and they use a running back by committee.

The best option is James Cook, who is hoping to establish himself as a top running back option with a solid sophomore campaign. However, it’s challenging to fully recommend Cook or any other Bills running back as a reliable fantasy option given Allen’s disproportionate share of the team’s touches.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

For the third time in a row, the running backs of a strong rushing team—in this case, Jalen Hurts—are less desirable due to the quarterback’s dual threats. The Philadelphia Eagles, though, take the top slot for a very straightforward explanation.

Philadelphia has a running back by committee like the other teams on this list, but unlike them, their running back room is largely brand-new. D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, two of their running backs, are recent additions, while Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell will likely see significant playing time as well. There are simply too many people to feed for any of the backup options to be a viable one. Even without Hurts receiving that many carries, it would be challenging to maintain equilibrium.

Again, nothing can change the fact that the Eagles are a strong rushing team in real life. However, there are several reasons to shun their running backs from a fantasy football perspective.

