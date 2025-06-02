Not many NFL players have had as long of a career as former Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis. Lewis has played 19 seasons in the NFL, with his last two seasons with the Bears.

Lewis brought veteran leadership to the locker room and was a valued member of the team, despite not getting many catches on the field. In those two short seasons with the Bears, Lewis got to share one season with starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

In that one season with the Bears’ future franchise quarterback, Lewis saw something special in him. In a recent interview with Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” podcast, Lewis made an eye-opening comparison of Williams and another former teammate of his.

Marcedes Lewis compared Caleb Williams to Aaron Rodgers

Lewis discussed in the interview how he sees a lot of Aaron Rodgers in the Bears quarterback. The former Bears tight end explained how Rodgers’ demeanor and mindset were very similar to Williams. Lewis also compared the style of play between the two quarterbacks. Lewis mentioned how both quarterbacks have “the ability to take over a game”.

Williams was able to take over a game multiple times during his rookie season, leading multiple game-tying or game-leading drives that eventually led to losses due to bad coaching mistakes, blocked field goals, and the defense giving up a hail mary. Eventually, Williams finally led a clutch game-winning drive in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers.

Marcedes Lewis on Caleb Williams & Aaron Rodgers… ..which will soon be Caleb Williams vs Aaron Rodgers (maybe, hopefully, probably) pic.twitter.com/ICMt9Iuyv1 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 30, 2025

Being compared to a quarterback as good as Rodgers is a major compliment for Williams. A lot of scouts compared Williams to Rodgers before he was drafted to Chicago, due to having a similar ability to make plays and similar arm power. Lewis sees a very bright future for the Bears quarterback.

Could we see Caleb Williams vs Aaron Rodgers in 2025?

Williams has often stated that Aaron Rodgers was one of his favorite quarterbacks growing up. Lewis even mentioned to Adams in the interview how “you could just tell that Rodgers is his favorite guy”. It would be very interesting to see Williams face off against Chicago’s most-hated rival quarterback. There is still a good possibility it can happen.

With Rodgers still yet to sign with a team, the rumors are still looking like he will most likely sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And interestingly enough, the Bears have a Week 12 game against the Steelers and Soldier Field.

It is very possible that Rodgers will get to have one last game against the Bears in Chicago. This could become a massive match-up in 2025. Without a doubt, Bears fans will be crazy excited if Williams gets to lead the team to a win against Rodgers this upcoming season.

