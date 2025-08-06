NHL analyst reviews Chicago Blackhawks #1 overall pick favorably

The NHL hasn’t been as kind to Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard as was initially expected after a brilliant rookie season. Still, he had a pretty solid sophomore year in 2024-25 despite middling at best talent around him and lots of defensive attention. He is still a great pick in 2023, even with hindsight.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard goes under review

In 2023, picking Connor Bedard was an absolute no-brainer for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was tabbed, rightfully so, as a generational prospect. And while that draft class is still very young, it’s hard to pick anyone who went later who should’ve been picked over Bedard. Matvei Michkov and a select few others could come closest.

Nevertheless, Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report went back to analyze the past 15 first overall picks, most of which have been great selections. That is true of Bedard, even if he hasn’t quite matched up to his overall hype level.

“Cited by NHL scouts for his elite skills and attributes, Bedard drew comparisons to McDavid. He also made CHL history, becoming the first prospect to be the top scorer, top prospect, and player of the year. No wonder, then, he was considered a generational talent,” Richardson said.

Bedard wasted no time making an impact with the Blackhawks, winning the Calder Trophy all while leading his team and rookies with 61 points in 2023-24. That was while missing 14 games due to a broken jaw; otherwise, he would’ve had plenty more points.

He did take a step back in 2024-25, not progressing like he was expected to. 67 points is really good, but not when you had 61 in fewer games in 14 fewer games. “His production wasn’t at the level expected, partly because of the limited talent surrounding him,” Richardson said.

“Now 20, Bedard enters his third NHL season facing greater expectations with a still-rebuilding Chicago team. He’ll have to carry the load offensively while taking his game to a higher level. The young center has the potential to do that, and his efforts this season will determine how much his team improves,” the analyst concluded.

The Blackhawks have resolved to let this team work things out with the young players and prospects, so it might not be the breakout year for Bedard without much help on the offensive end.

Chicago Bears sign tight end after Cole Kmet injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE