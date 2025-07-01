NHL insider reveals what Chicago Blackhawks are targeting in free agency

The Chicago Blackhawks are a rebuilding team coming off several disappointing years in a row. They also have decent cap space this offseason, which makes them an interesting team to monitor as free agency begins. Several major moves happened yesterday that took some players Chicago might’ve been in on, like Brad Marchand, off the market, but there’s plenty to be done. Here’s reportedly what the Blackhawks are looking for.

Insider details what Chicago Blackhawks want in free agency

NHL analyst Pat Boyle was asked what the profile of a free agent target for the Chicago Blackhawks looks like if it’s not someone like Mitch Marner, who came off the market yesterday in a blockbuster sign-and-trade.

Boyle said, “I think you’re looking for that younger forward that fits the timeline… It’s gotta be somebody around 29, 30 that is going to be aging into the window and not be out of his prime. The offer sheet is another way… going out and acquiring players that are restricted free agents.”

Those players, Boyle said, would be 23 or 24 years old and line up more closely with the ages of young stars like Connor Bedard. “You’ve got the NHL sample size, and you’ve got the controlled number that’s on the other side. The problem with that is… they have to give up their number one pick next year. That would take them out of the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes,” he admitted.

With that in mind, the older, unrestricted free agents make a lot more sense. Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers were two names that Boyle specifically mentioned, so be on the lookout for those players to be of interest to the Blackhawks. Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers figure to have a lot of attention this offseason, though, so it might be a bit of a bidding war.

There are some enticing young stars coming out of their rookie deals, but the Blackhawks would not only have to pay enough salary to convince the original team not to match, but they’d also potentially lose out on a first-round pick. That’s too much to pay, so look for the veterans around 30 to be in Chicago’s crosshairs.

