Report: Chicago Blackhawks have ‘mutual’ interest with Stanley Cup winner; Illinois native

The Chicago Blackhawks are two days away from drafting one center, Connor Bedard, to help with the team’s scoring in the future. Another free agent center is reportedly interested in signing with the Blackhawks this offseason.

The Blackhawks desperately need scoring help. They finished last in the League in goals scored with just 202, or 2.5 goals per game on average. Poor forward play is one of the reasons the Blackhawks were in the position they were in the lottery to land Bedard.

Bedard might help, but the Blackhawks will need more than a 17-year-old rookie to get their goal production up. The Blackhawks are expected to add another forward in the first round, but they might play with the Rockford IceHogs in the upcoming season. General manager Kyle Davidson will also have to add a few free agents to the roster.

The Chicago Blackhawks are interested in J.T. Compher

According to Jay Zawaski with CHGO Sports, the Blackhawks have “mutual interest” in signing free agent center JT Compher.

I’m told there is mutual interest between the #Blackhawks and free agent forward JT Compher. Compher has a lot of interest around the league. — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) June 24, 2023

Chicago isn’t the only team interested in adding Compher. The 28-year-old forward has Stanley Cup-winning experience, as he won with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Compher recorded his best goal production during the 2021-22 season (18) and scored key goals in the playoffs.

Compher is aging well. He earned a career-high 53 points during the regular season last year. Compher scored 17 goals and had 35 assists for Colorado.

The Blackhawks have one thing on the league competition to sign to Compher. Location. Compher is a native of Northbrook, Illinois. We’ll see if he wants to join a Blackhawks team that will have a lot of excitement surrounding them after the draft Wednesday.

