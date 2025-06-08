Chicago Bears receive disappointing news on veteran RB

The Chicago Bears wanted to draft an upgrade at running back in April. Unfortunately for Chicago, Ashton Jeanty had no chance of falling to the Bears at No. 10, and the New England Patriots snagged TreVeyon Henderson before general manager Ryan Poles could take him.

The Bears did select Kyle Monangai in the seventh round, but he’s unlikely to supplant D’Andre Swift for the RB1 job in training camp. Swift had a disappointing first season in Chicago, rushing for 959 yards (3.8 yards per rush) and six touchdowns in 2024.

Chicago has been linked to a few veteran running backs in free agency this season. J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb are the biggest names, and Chubb appeared to be the most likely, named by members of the Cleveland and national media as a player the Bears showed interest in.

Now, Chicago appears to be out of the running.

The Chicago Bears received bad news on Nick Chubb

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans.

“Sources: Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X. “Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston.”

Sources: #Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the #Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say. Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston. pic.twitter.com/Ogy9MKKVxT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2025

With Chubb headed to Houston, the Bears still have Dobbins as a possibility to sign for depth. Dobbins recently visited with the Denver Broncos, but did not sign a deal.

Following an offseason where Chicago improved the offensive line, receiver corps, and tight end, running back is the main question for the unit a month before training camp is set to begin.

