The Chicago Cubs are entering the season with Jon Berti, Justin Turner, and either Vidal Brujan or Gage Workman as depth options in their infield. This is a solid group, however, throughout spring training a 2024 gold glove finalist was competing for a similar spot. He ended up being released, has signed elsewhere, and will be on another team’s 2025 Opening Day roster.

Elite defender released by the Chicago Cubs lands on Los Angeles Angels 2025 Opening Day roster

Two days before Opening Day, the Angels announced that they were signing infielder Nicky Lopez to a MLB deal. It is a one year deal worth $850k, but he will be on the 26-man active roster on Opening Day. Angels general manager Perrry Minasian said regarding Lopez, “He was somebody that was attractive in the sense that he knows how to play the game, and play depending on the scoreboard and the situation.”

Where will Nicky Lopez fit in on the Angels roster?

In the short term, Lopez can fill a void left by shortstop Zach Neto rehabbing back from shoulder surgery. Neto isn’t expected to miss too much time, with a return sometime in April likely, but this contract gives Lopez a chance to showcase his skills and audition for a long term spot following Neto’s return.

Should the Cubs have kept Nicky Lopez?

The Cubs decision to sign Lopez to a minor league deal earlier this off-season was likely an insurance policy for if Nico Hoerner experienced a setback in his recovery following elbow surgery. Thankfully that has not occurred, and with Jon Berti already in the infield mix as well, room for Lopez never opened up. Yes, the organization let an elite defender go elsewhere, but their current infield arrangement is already solid.

