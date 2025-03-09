Chicago Cubs expected to lose 668 game infielder in ‘surprise’ decision

The Chicago Cubs made a few difficult decisions on Sunday as the team prepares for their Japan trip next week. On Tuesday, the team will hop on a plane for Toyko as the Cubs play a couple of exhibition matches and begin their regular season on March 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs have yet to decide if third baseman Matt Shaw will make the Japan trip as he recovers from an oblique injury. Chicago will be without second baseman Nico Hoerner in Tokyo as she prepares for the “domestic opening day” matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27 after having flexor tendon surgery.

On Sunday, the Cubs decided infielder Nicky Lopez would not be on the roster for opening day. Lopez, who signed a minor league contract in February, will have to decide between staying with the organization in the minors or asking for a release so he can join another major league team.

Per 670 The Score‘s Bruce Levine, Lopez is expected to ask for a release after a minor “surprise” on Sunday. The move to send Lopez to minor league camp came as the Cubs decided to keep Gage Workman, a Rule 5 draft candidate, on the roster to start the season.

“Cubs moves today ,with a minor surprise of Nicky Lopez sent to minor league camp,” Levine posted on X. “He will most assuredly ask for his release .Rule 5 player Gabe Workman has basically won a roster spot. His Left handed light tower power and defense at 3 spots give Councell great flexibility.”

Cubs moves today ,with a minor surprise of Nicky Lopez sent to minor league camp. He will most assuredly ask for his release.Rule 5 player Gabe Workman has basically won a roster spot. His Left handed light tower power and defense at 3 spots give Councell great flexibility. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 9, 2025 Nicky Lopez has good experience in the MLB Given the issues with Shaw and Hoerner, it makes sense for the Cubs to keep a solid utility man on the roster. Lopez offered the Cubs experience. He's played in 668 games in his six-year MLB career. He went 241/.312/.294 for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 with an OPS and OPS+ of .606 and 76. Lopez's defense also shined for the White Sox, as he was named a finalist for the Gold Glove at second base.

