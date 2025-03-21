Chicago Cubs might have just handed NL team a Gold Glove finalist

There was one downside to the Chicago Cubs starting their regular season early. Due to the Cubs season opener happening on March 18 in Japan, the team had to make roster cuts earlier than all of their MLB peers besides the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Thursday, the Cubs optioned pitchers Jordan Wicks and Eli Morgan so they could have Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd on the 26-man roster. On Friday, Chicago granted the release of Nicky Lopez after sending him to minor league camp before the team’s trip to Tokyo.

Lopez has appeared in 668 MLB games since 2019. However, the Cubs chose to keep Rule 5 infielder Gage Workman over Lopez to begin the 2025 campaign.

The Chicago Cubs might have handed the Rockies a solid defender

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Colorado Rockies are expected to be a team interested in signing Lopez after second baseman Thairo Estrada is expected to miss time after being diagnosed with a broken wrist.

“Colorado Rockies 2B Thairo Estrada diagnosed with broken wrist and out 4-8 weeks,” Nightengale posted on X. “The Rockies now looking for an infielder outside the organization. Nicky Lopez or Garrett Hampson could be a potential fit.”

Colorado Rockies 2B Thairo Estrada diagnosed with broken wrist and out 4-8 weeks.

The Rockies now looking for an infielder outside the organization. Nicky Lopez or Garrett Hampson could be a potential fit — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 21, 2025

Nicky Lopez has experience; the Cubs went with youth

Lopez would have offered the Cubs experience. He went 241/.312/.294 for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 with an OPS and OPS+ of .606 and 76. Lopez’s defense was a bright spot on an otherwise embarrassing White Sox team, as he was named a finalist for the Gold Glove at second base.

Instead, the Cubs opted to take a risk on Workman to start the season. Chicago now faces a difficult choice to retain Workman or Vidal Brujan before their domestic opening day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

Now, he could be headed to another team within the National League this season. The Cubs have two series against Colorado at home May 26-27-28 and on the road Aug 29-30-31.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs facing toughest roster decision next, ahead of 2025 domestic opening day Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE