Chicago Cubs injury looms large in 4-1 opening day loss to Dodgers in Japan

The Chicago Cubs entered March unsure about the status of two starters for their opening day contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan on Tuesday.

Fortunately for Chicago, rookie third baseman Matt Shaw was able to overcome his oblique injury to start against the Dodgers. He wound up going 0-4 and making the final out of the Cubs’ 4-1 loss to the defending World Series champs 4-1 in front of 42,365 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

The Chicago Cubs missed their second baseman Nico Hoerner

However, second baseman Nico Hoerner did not make the trip to Japan as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery. His injury loomed large for Chicago, as newcomer Jon Berti struggled at second base on Tuesday.

The Cubs took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. However, the Dodgers would take a 2-1 lead off a throwing error by Berti in the fifth inning.

Jon Berti had a rough moment

Shaw fielded a ground ball and threw to Berti who got the out at second base. But the 35-year-old infielder made an unadvised late throw to first base attempting to turn a double play and wound up tossing the ball over the head of Michael Busch.

The Cubs wouldn’t score another run against a tough Dodgers bullpen that did not surrender a hit after starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited the game.

Cubs fans on social media posted about missing Hoerner. Chicago hopes he will be available for their “domestic” opening day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

“How do you miss first base?? Send him back down,” posted a fan.

“You can take Berti out of the Yankees, but you can’t take the Yankees out of Berti,” posted another.

Well, I sure miss Nico Hoerner — Cristian da Costa (@CubsAllThings) March 18, 2025

“I cannot overemphasize how much we need Nico Hoerner to be healthy,” wrote a fan.

