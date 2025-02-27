Chicago Cubs lose starter for opening day: Report

The lineup is becoming more clear for the Chicago Cubs‘ opening day contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome on March 18.

Last week, the Cubs named left-hander Shota Imanaga as their starting pitcher against the Dodgers. On Wednesday, reports came out that the Cubs will be without their third base prospect for the Tokyo Series as he deals with an oblique injury.

On Thursday, the Cubs revealed they will be without a starting infielder against the Dodgers.

The Chicago Cubs lose a starter for Tokyo

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, second baseman Nico Hoerner will not be with the Cubs in Japan while he rehabs from surgery.

“Cubs 2b Nico Hoerner won’t go to Japan with the team to open the season next month,” Rodgers wrote. “He’s still recovering from flexor tendon surgery. He’ll stay back to continue his rehab.”

When will Nico Hoerner return for the Cubs?

Hoerner, a Gold Glove Award winner in 2023, underwent flexor tendon surgery on Oct. 11. He played in 151 games for Chicago in 2024, going .273/.335/.373. He added seven home runs, 48 RBI, and 31 stolen bases.

Per Bruce Levine with 670 The Score, the Cubs hope Hoerner will return to the lineup when they travel to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

“No surprise that Nico Hoerner will not go to Japan with the Cubs,” Levine posted on X. “The goal is opening day verses Arizona.”

The Cubs will be shorthanded in Toyko. Fortunately, the series will be a two-game trip with several days of spring games and rest before the regular season resumes in full force for the Cubs on March 27.

