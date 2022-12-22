Nico Hoerner sounds excited to get to work with his new double-play partner, Dansby Swanson.

Gordon Wittenmyer documented Nico Hoerner’s reaction to the Cubs bringing in Dansby Swanson. Hoerner had a breakout season at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs last season. Even though Hoerner now loses his job as the Chicago Cubs starting shortstop, It’s clear that there are no egos to be found in the Cubs’ middle infield. It’s clear that winning is the only thing that matters.

Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson share an attitude about winning that should serve them well for years to come. According to Wittenmyer, Hoerner was made aware that the Cubs would be highly active in the shortstop market.

“The Cubs were really transparent the entire time about it from the end-of-the-season meetings through the offseason that they were blatant about being in the shortstop market.”

Nico Hoerner was more than on board with the team’s philosophy.

Nico Hoerner on adding a shortstop this off-season Article here: https://t.co/f9aGuB32Uo pic.twitter.com/t43QQAXKnQ — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) December 22, 2022

Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson are both excited to get to work. The two also had plenty of nice things to say about each other. Swanson met with the Chicago media on Wednesday for his introductory press conference. He was happy to see how quickly Hoerner reached out to welcome him.

“The guy’s a winner. That’s all I’ve ever heard about him.” Swanson continued,“ He reached out to me before I even had a chance to reach out to him,” Swanson said. “That tells a lot about him, and I’m excited to have this partnership over the next however many years.”

Hoerner jokingly told Wittenmyer that he was probably a little too quick to dial up Swanson.

“I probably should have waited because he was on his honeymoon,” the Cubs’ budding infield star said with a quick laugh. “I just reached out to say, ‘hi’ and ‘welcome to the team.’” Hoerner went on to say, “You add a dynamic player like that to any team, you’re gonna get a lot better,” Hoerner said. “That really helps us out.”

Swanson and Hoerner are sure to be an exciting pair up the middle for the Chicago Cubs. Swanson won the NL Gold Glove at shortstop last season. Nico Hoerner definitely had some eye-popping defensive metrics and highlights of his own in 2022. With infield shifts being abolished, the capacity for defensive highlights has only increased. Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson’s combined range will serve the Cubs well moving forward.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE