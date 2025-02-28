Chicago Bulls make Nikola Vucevic decision before Raptors game

The Chicago Bulls enter their matchup with the Toronto Raptors holding the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 23-236 record.

The Bulls scored an important 142-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night to keep their odds of making the Play-In Tournament higher. On Wednesday, James Harden’s 30 points elevated the LA Clippers to a 122-117 victory over Chicago.

Center Nikola Vucevic sat out both games while dealing with right calf tightness. Shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu has been out for three consecutive games with a sore left shoulder.

The Chicago Bulls will sit Nikola Vucevic on Friday night

Per K.C. Johnson with CHSN, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan confirmed Vucevic would not play against the Raptors on Friday night. Chicago will have Dosunmu and Jalen Smith.

“Ayo Dosunmu is in,” Johnson posted on X. “Jalen Smith is in. Nikola Vucevic is out. All per Billy Donovan.”

Ayo Dosunmu is in. Jalen Smith is in. Nikola Vucevic is out. All per Billy Donovan. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 28, 2025

Vucevic has been a key part of the Bulls’ offense this season. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Bulls opted not to trade Vucevic before February’s deadline, arguing publicly that the team would like to see the current roster compete for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Zach Collins, the No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft, has been the Bulls’ answer with Vucevic sidelined. He scored 19 against the 76ers. He added 21 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals against the Clippers.

Per ESPN BET, the Bulls are a 2.5-point favorite over the Raptors before their matchup at the United Center.

