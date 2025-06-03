Chicago Blackhawks named as a landing spot for 225-goal veteran

The Chicago Blackhawks have done the thing where they surround a promising No. 1 pick with short-term veteran talent to show him the ropes. Now, the Blackhawks need to find long-term solutions to aid in the development of Connor Bedard and a team that needs to start winning again.

New head coach Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Anders Sorensen like what the team has with its youth. But the Blackhawks must add savvy and experienced talent to start looking competent again.

The Chicago Blackhawks were linked to a veteran LW

Shayna Goldman and Murat Ates of The Athletic wrote about potential landing spots for 29-year-old left winger Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. They named the Blackhawks as a promising suitor for the veteran.

“Chicago isn’t quite ready to (become a Stanley Cup contender) but has a lot of money to spend and a first-line, top-unit job alongside Connor Bedard on offer to this summer’s free agents,” they wrote. “Meanwhile, Ehlers is likely thinking long-term for his next contract — term that would buy Chicago time to continue its build.

“If the 29-year-old Ehlers is willing to move from the Cup-contending Jets to the 31st-place Blackhawks — and wait — then Chicago should be able to put together a compelling package of ice time, opportunity and money.

“For Chicago, the signing would be a clear indication to its market that the Blackhawks are on their way back — and motivation for fans to return the United Center to 100 percent capacity. Ehlers’ speed brings fans to their feet and he’s an easy sell in the community.”

Nikolaj Ehlers would need a big bag from the Blackhawks

Ehlers has been with the Winnipeg Jets since they drafted him with the No. 9 pick in the 2014 draft. He’s appeared in 674 games, recording 225 goals and 295 assists for 520 total points. The left-handed shooter scored five goals in eight playoff games this spring.

Ehlers would be a great get for general manager Kyle Davidson this offseason. But money would have to be the main driver for the Blackhawks to land him, as Chicago isn’t ready for the success Ehlers has enjoyed with the Jets recently.

In 15 games as a visitor to the United Center with the Jets, Ehlers has scored four goals and recorded four assists.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks have Connor Bedard question to answer before draft, per insider Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE