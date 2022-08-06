N’Keal Harry struggled with injuries during his time with the Patriots, and leaves the practice field with an injury during today’s session.

N’Keal Harry left the practice field limping to the locker room with an apparent injury to his left leg. Any injury to N’Keal Harry would seem to hurt his chances even more in becoming a starter for the Bears as training camp goes on.

#Bears WR N’Keal Harry injured. Left leg. Limps into locker room. — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) August 6, 2022

N’Keal Harry struggled with injuries in New England which caused him to miss practice time and in turn left him behind in the wide receiver rotation. If the same scenario starts to develop in Chicago, it could quickly put him behind for the chance to be one of the top contributors on offense.

As it its Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. are starting the establish themselves as the top two receivers behind Darnell Mooney. Harry did earn some praise from Luke Getsy in his recent press conference for coming in here to compete and not just simply thinking he has a job based on having some of the best credentials of the receivers on the roster.

“We put a lot on these guys. N’Keal’s [Harry] come in here and he’s done a great job of us being able to move him in different positions and put him in different spots.” Getsy stated.

It will be extremely important for N’Keal Harry to get back on the field as quickly as he can. You hope the injury isn’t serious as the Bears need as many receivers as they can get.

