Chicago Bulls rookie Noa Essengue exits Summer League game with injury

Chicago Bulls rookie forward Noa Essengue exited Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings with an injury, per multiple reports. Essengue recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist before leaving the game at Cox Pavilion.

He was a minus-four on the court.

Per K.C. Johnson of CHSN, Essengue appeared to injure his right leg and had to leave for medical attention in the locker room.

“Essengue is favoring his right leg,” Johnson posted. “Did something to it while navigating over a screen. Checks out.”

Chicago Bulls rookie Noa Essengue was last seen limping

Essengue walked back to the bench with an ice pack and still appeared sore from the injury.

“Essengue walks back to Bulls bench with ice pack on upper right leg and a limp,” Johnson posted on X.

Essengue walks back to Bulls bench with ice pack on upper right leg and a limp — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 13, 2025

Essengue, the No. 12 pick in June’s draft, finished with five points , three rebounds, no assists, and three steals in the Bulls’ 116-72 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. He was a minus-34 on the court during his 24 minutes of play in the Bulls’ Summer League opener.

The Bulls drafted Essengue to give the roster size at forward to pair with second-year forward Matas Buzelis. Chicago is hoping those two can gain chemistry on the court during the summer.

It’s unclear how serious Essengu’s injury is at this time or if he will miss any more games. The Bulls will next play the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

