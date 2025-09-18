Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman may tweak coaching amid 0-2 start

Notre Dame has not gotten off to the start it imagined. Hailed as a legitimate 2025 CFP contender, the Fighting Irish opened the season ranked sixth in the nation. After two heartbreaking losses, they’re now ranked 24th, well outside the College Football Playoff, which might prompt Marcus Freeman to get more involved on the defensive side of the ball.

Amid rough start, Notre Dame coach aiming for defensive guidance

The Fighting Irish have lost their two games to top-10 opponents by four combined points. In one game, they yielded 41 points to the Texas A&M Aggies, and that might spark a renewed interest in the defensive coaching by Marcus Freeman.

“I spend a lot of time with our defense, that’s obviously where my background is, and I’ll continuously do it,” the coach said via ESPN. “Will I spend more time? Maybe. If that’s what’s necessary, I will, I’ll spend more time there. I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure that we improve and we have a performance that we believe is the standard for Notre Dame football.”

Following a national championship berth in 2024, Notre Dame was poised for more in 2025. Unfortunately, they now face an uphill battle just to get into the playoff at all. As an independent, they do not have a conference they can win to guarantee a bid.

The Fighting Irish had one of the nation’s best defenses last year, only allowing 15.5 points per game. This year, that has ballooned to 34 points per game. They’re also allowing 413.5 yards per game. The defense has taken a major hit.

The coach wants to cut down on allowing explosive (20+ yards) plays, admitting that that has been the Achilles heel so far. “We’ve had to figure out why those explosive plays occurred,” Freeman added. “I could get up here and say it’s execution, and it is. But what does a lack of execution come down to? … It falls on us as coaches to make sure our guys can execute.”

Last year, Al Golden coordinated the defense and won the award for the nation’s top assistant. He parlayed that into a role as the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. In came Chris Ash, who for now retains playcalling duties on the defensive side of the ball.