NTT INDYCAR Series qualifying ends with an exciting finish by the 2025 champion

The NTT INDYCAR Series is concluding its season, as the teams and drivers gather in Milwaukee for the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, the second-to-last race of the season. Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing recently won his fourth INDYCAR SERIES championship, his third consecutive win (2023-2025).

Even though Palou has wrapped up the championship, he is still on the hunt to claim his tenth victory, with eight wins under his belt already. If Palou were to accomplish the feat, he would join IndyCar legends A.J. Foyt (10 wins in 1964) and AL Unser Sr. (10 wins in 1970).

Gaining pole position over Chicago native David Malukas will help give Palou a better chance of achieving his tenth victory.

Chicago native David Malukas loses out on pole position

The second-to-last race of the INDYCAR season should be an interesting one, as Palou will be out front of the pack, as he gave Malukas a run for his money. Malukas was the provisional pole winner until Palou started his two laps.

Palou got off to a great start, getting ahead of Malukas by one and a half car lengths, per Will Buxton of FOX. Palou securing the pole position snatched Malukas’ chances of getting his first-ever pole in his four-year career (59 starts).

“Unbelievable lap by @AlexPalou to start P1 Sunday!”

Unbelievable lap by @AlexPalou to start P1 Sunday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1jrI5leAg5 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 23, 2025

Malukas is showing some growth in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES career, as he may be with a new team next season

Malukas, 24, ranks tenth in this season’s championship and has accumulated 287 points in 15 starts. Malukas also has two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes this season.

Malukas, who is currently a driver for A.J. Foyt Racing, could be driving for Team Penske next season and taking Will Power’s seat, as there have been rumors that he would be on the move. These are rumors, and nothing has been made official.

