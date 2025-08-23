Trending
NTT INDYCAR Series qualifying ends with an exciting finish by the 2025 champion

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Alex Palou (10) celebrates in victory lane after the NTT IndyCar Series Farm to Finish 275 on July 13, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Palou (10) won the race © Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NTT INDYCAR Series is concluding its season, as the teams and drivers gather in Milwaukee for the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, the second-to-last race of the season. Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing recently won his fourth INDYCAR SERIES championship, his third consecutive win (2023-2025).

Even though Palou has wrapped up the championship, he is still on the hunt to claim his tenth victory, with eight wins under his belt already. If Palou were to accomplish the feat, he would join IndyCar legends A.J. Foyt (10 wins in 1964) and AL Unser Sr. (10 wins in 1970).

Gaining pole position over Chicago native David Malukas will help give Palou a better chance of achieving his tenth victory.

Chicago native David Malukas loses out on pole position

IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey Practice & Qualifying
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey Practice & Qualifying
Jul 26, 2025; Salinas, California, USA; A. J. Foyt Enterprises driver David Malukas (4) during practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The second-to-last race of the INDYCAR season should be an interesting one, as Palou will be out front of the pack, as he gave Malukas a run for his money. Malukas was the provisional pole winner until Palou started his two laps.

Palou got off to a great start, getting ahead of Malukas by one and a half car lengths, per Will Buxton of FOX. Palou securing the pole position snatched Malukas’ chances of getting his first-ever pole in his four-year career (59 starts).

“Unbelievable lap by @AlexPalou to start P1 Sunday!”

Malukas is showing some growth in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES career, as he may be with a new team next season

IndyCar: Legends Day
IndyCar: Legends Day May 24, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series driver David Malukas at the Indianapolis 500 drivers meeting during Legends Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malukas, 24, ranks tenth in this season’s championship and has accumulated 287 points in 15 starts. Malukas also has two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes this season.

Malukas, who is currently a driver for A.J. Foyt Racing, could be driving for Team Penske next season and taking Will Power’s seat, as there have been rumors that he would be on the move. These are rumors, and nothing has been made official.

IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey Practice & Qualifying
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey Practice & Qualifying Jul 26, 2025; Salinas, California, USA; Team Penske driver Will Power (12) during a delay in practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

