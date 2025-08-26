Chicago Bears GM missed critical issue on rookie before ruling him out for 2025

The Chicago Bears will be without a player they selected in the fifth round of April’s draft after they missed training camp this summer.

During his press conference on Tuesday at Halas Hall, general manager Ryan Poles revealed that cornerback Zah Frazier would miss his rookie season after the Bears placed him on the non-football injury list due to personal reasons, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Chicago Bears CB Zah Frazier is out for the 2025 season

The issue is something Poles admitted his scouting department missed before the draft.

“(Frazier) had a situation that presented itself in a category that I would say (is) ‘personal,'” Poles said. “As we dug into it, tried to help him out, it revealed itself as something that happened before he got here. So, credit to our staff finding the root cause of what he was going through.

“Kind of a bummer on the front end, but I think because of everyone’s hard work and care here we got him on the right path.”

A mistake by the Bears front office

Frazier was a standout for UTSA before the Bears added him on Day 3 of the draft this year. He last practiced during rookie minicamp in May. Frazier plans to work with Chicago’s medical staff, work out in the weight room, and be present in meetings until he’s ready to play in 2026.

Frankly, the situation reflects poorly on the front office. As an older rookie, Frazier will turn 25 before he’s ready to take his first snaps for the Bears in a preseason game. Chicago failed to do its due diligence on the cornerback, and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen have one less player as a result.

