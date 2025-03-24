The Chicago Bears are still trying to figure out their 2025 offensive line, even with three additions made to their interior. But when 2026 rolls around, the Bears will have a crucial decision to make.

Left tackle Braxton Jones is set to be a free agent following the season. Chicago must decide whether to extend him to let Jones walk. Perhaps the 2025 season will be an audition for him. Although, expectations are too high in the Windy City for Jones to be allowed to struggle.

If he does, the Bears will begin looking at new left tackle options. And after trading for guard Joe Thuney, perhaps Chicago can tune back into the Kansas City Chiefs’ well. With Taylor’s contract running high, the Chiefs may be forced to move on. Nate Taylor of The Athletic expects that to be the case. And if/when Taylor departs Kansas City, Chicago will have an opportunity to round out their offensive line with a stout tackle.

“The odds of the Chiefs’ not having right tackle Jawaan Taylor on their roster in 2026 are high,” Taylor wrote. “Based on Taylor’s contract restructuring last season, the Chiefs could save $20 million by releasing him next year with $7.4 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap. If such occurs, Trapilo could enter training camp in 2026 in a battle with Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell for the starting role.”

Braxton Jones on hot seat

Jones’ biggest issue has been his injury history moreso than his play since joining the Bears. Nonetheless, General Manager Ryan Poles put the left tackle on the hot seat at the NFL combine, stating that the team plans to bring in competition. Looking across the offensive line, Jones’ job is really the only one in remote question.

Jones started 12 games for Chicago in 2024, seeing his season come to a close early due to a fractured ankle. While the tackle started all 17 games as a rookie, he was able to appear in just 11 games as a sophomore. Between that and his 2024 output, Jones is getting dangerously close to wearing the injury prone label.

But when on the field, the tackle has shown flashes of brilliance. Jones earned a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, ranking 20/141 tackles. His run blocking work was solid (70.2 grade, ranking 35/141 tackles), but Jones effort in the passing game was even better, as his 80.8 pass blocking grade ranked 17/141 tackles.

Ultimately, Jones must prove he can stay on the field. The Bears just allowed Caleb Williams to be sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. They’re committed to ensuring he stays upright in the pocket in 2025. If Jones falters in that goal, or is unable to because of injury, the Bears will begin truly pondering the left tackle position.

What Jawaan Taylor adds to Chicago Bears

Taylor has spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs after beginning his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has become a crucial blocker for Patrick Mahomes, making 33 starts over that tenure. The pairing has clearly worked, as Taylor and the Chiefs won a Super Bowl in 2023.

Taylor struggled overall during the 2024 campaign, earning a poor 59.9 grade from PFF. However, he excelled in the pass block, earning a 70.8 grade. Furthermore, Taylor is currently being paid nearly $20 million for a reason. While 2024 may have been a down year, Taylor is considered one of the best tackles in the league.

But if he puts up another poor season, the Chiefs will be forced to make a decision. Managing their cap space will be pivotal for Kansas City as they attempt to continue their dynasty. But they can’t afford Taylor at his current rate.

The Bears would likely have to shuffle some contracts around, if Taylor is expected to be paid $20 million a year. But it’s fair to wonder how much of an improvement he would be over Jones. With Darnell Wright locked in on the right side, Chicago is looking to find their left tackle of the foreseeable future. If that ends up not being Jones, perhaps Taylor can fill the role.

Chicago Bears center’s honest take on remaining teammates with Grady Jarrett Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE