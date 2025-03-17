Chicago Bears WR suggests Caleb Williams’ ‘mental aspect’ is behind Jayden Daniels

New Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus will have an interesting perspective on the 2024 quarterback draft class after the 2025 season. Zaccheaus played with No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders last season, racking up 506 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Zaccheaus now has a chance to work with the No. 1 pick in the draft after signing a one-year deal with the Bears.

Zaccheaus and Daniels got the better of Williams and the Bears last season in an 18-15 heartbreaker in Washington on Oct. 27. Daniels got the better of Williams in the trophy case, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year en route to a campaign that ended in the NFC Championship Game.

When Olamide Zaccheaus knew Jayden Daniels would be special

On Monday, Nicholas Moreano asked Zaccheaus about when and why he knew Daniels would be special last year. Zaccheaus answered that he could tell early on that Daniels had the mental part of the game down.

“I think with Jayden it was a throw in OTAs that he made that really displayed his arm talent and obviously in OTAs and training camp you don’t really run around as much, so I didn’t really see that aspect of it until we started playing games,” Zaccheaus said.

“So, just how he processes things and how he developed. He’s just so eager to learn and get better and how consistent he was at being better. That’s how I knew like he’s going to be special and he’s going to continue to do great things.”

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams needs to learn the “mental aspect”

Zaccheaus believes the “mental aspect” of football is the most important part of the game for a quarterback to master. He thinks Williams has all of the potential to be an elite quarterback, but needs to figure out how to slow the game down.

“The biggest thing I think is the mental aspect of it for any young quarterback, especially Caleb,” Zaccheaus said. “He has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league, so a lot of it is just going to be the mental aspect of it. You know, kind of just slowing the game down.”

The Bears didn’t give Williams a good foundation to learn the “mental aspect” of the game, so it’s not surprising Williams is behind Daniels in that part of his development. Former head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were fired because of their lack of mental aptitude.

With and improved interior offensive line and head coach (Ben Johnson), the game should slow down for Williams in 2025. Maybe that success could lead to a better postseason for Zaccheaus.

