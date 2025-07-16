Brian Urlacher argues another Chicago Bears teammate should be in Hall of Fame

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Urlacher thinks another teammate during his time with the Bears should be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Rahimi & Harris Show” on Wednesday, Urlacher argued that center Olen Kreutz deserved to make the Hall of Fame for his contributions in 13 seasons with the Bears and final season with the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

“You know, (Julius Peppers) got in, Devin (Hester) got in right away. Yeah, Olin to me is the guy who should get in. You know, you look at his resume.”

Kreutz started in 187 games and appeared in 195. He earned All-Pro honors twice and made it to six Pro Bowls. He was nominated to the league’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

Brian Urlacher: Olin Kreutz made me a better Chicago Bears LB

Urlacher argued that going against Kreutz in practice helped him become a better defender.

“I was very fortunate because I got to practice against the best center in the league every single day of practice,” Urlacher said. “It benefited my career, it benefited our defenses, playing ability. So it drives me crazy.

“Whenever I get a chance to talk about it, I bring up Olin because in my opinion, he’s the one guy that needs to be in there.”

Kreutz became a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. He was named a nominee for the 2025 class with fellow former Bears defensive back Charles Tillman and linebacker Lance Briggs.

None of those three were inducted.

