If there’s one person who knows what it takes for the Chicago Bears offensive line to succeed, it’s Olin Kruetz. He, alongside the rest of Bears Nation has watched the team completely overhaul the line ahead of the 2025 season.

Before free agency even began, Chicago traded for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. The Bears then opened up the legal tampering window by signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year deal. In the blink of an eye, Chicago added three new faces to their offensive line.

It was a much needed upheaval after a disastrous 2024 campaign. Kruetz is impressed with the level of talent the Bears have brought in. For him, the next step is simply ensuring that all the pieces gel together firmly, via 670 The Score.

“There’s nothing better [for Drew Dalman] than having a guy like Joe Thuney next to you, once you learn what he wants, once you learn the calls,” Kreutz said. “I like where they’re going with their offensive line. I like to think of the offensive line like a basketball team, you have to have a point guard, power forward, a small forward, you got to get guys who challenge guys.”

“They’ve got different types of players and they all got to come together, and that’s [Dan] Roushar and Ben Johnson’s job to bring all these guys together, let them work at a high level. But now you have guys that are assets in the offensive line room, you know you have guys who can compete at the highest level of the NFL,” Kruetz concluded.

Chicago Bears find their interior offensive line fit

Darnell Wright is locked into right tackle for the foreseeable future. Braxton Jones is on shakier ground at left tackle, although no competition has been brought in yet. The same could be said for the interior of the offense line, but the Bears seem to have found their ideal trio.

Jackson is the most questionable of the bunch, simply because of how his 2024 season went with the Los Angeles Rams. After signing a $51 million deal, he ended up getting injured and only appeared in four games. When he did play, the Rams had Jackson at center, rather than his natural guard. With the Bears, Jackson is reuniting with Ben Johnson, who he played under on the Detroit Lions. Back at his natural position, Chicago is expecting Jackson to return to form.

Thuney almost needs no introduction. One of the best guards in the NFL, he comes to the Bears with four Super Bowl titles to his name. Furthermore, Thuney has been named to the Pro Bowl thrice and is a two-time All-Pro member. Those All-Pro years came in 2023 and 2024, meaning the guard is still at the top of his game. He will be counted on as a true leader of the inside.

At center, Dalman will be tasked with controlling the line. He’ll need to form strong chemistry with Caleb Williams and adapt to the type of offense Chicago is running. A rising star at the position, Dalman was one of the most coveted free agent offensive linemen. The fact the Bears pounced as quick as they did shows how pivotal they think he will be as a blocker.

The Bears struck gold in their eyes and now all the pieces are in place. But it’s one thing to build an offensive line. It’s another to get results on the gridiron.

Following through on Kreutz’s vision

Olin Kreutz sees the offensive line like a starting basketball lineup. In this sense, maybe Dalman would be looked at as the point guard. He’ll control the play from the line of scrimmage and determine the blocking scheme. From there, Thuney could be looked at as the anchor, ensuring Chicago’s block stays true. Jackson, Wright and Jones must all play their parts as well for the starting five to prosper.

Ultimately, all five players must learn to play together in a hurry. The Bears are coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times. Chicago finished 25th in the league by averaging 102 yards per game on the ground. Whether it’s keeping Williams upright or opening up holes on the line, the offensive line’s objective is clear.

The fact the Chicago Bears were so aggressive in addressing the issue shows offensive line was a top priority for Ben Johnson. While he’s known for his creativity, dynamic flashes can’t happen without a strong foundation in place.

With free agency ongoing and the draft looming, the Bears are sure to continue adding to their offensive line. If they keep adding talent how they have thus far, Olin Kreutz would certainly be happy.

