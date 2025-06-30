Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame defensive tackle died at 53

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmets rests on the field before the game between the Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmets rests on the field before the game between the Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A former Notre Dame defensive tackle who went on to play in the NFL for nine seasons died.

Per a post on Facebook by his family, Oliver Gibson died. The cause of death was not revealed. He was 53.

Gibson was a standout high school player at Romeoville High School in Illinois. He earned USA Today’s Defensive Player of the Year honor in 1989 before going to play for the Fighting Irish.

Following his career in South Bend, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Gibson in the fourth round of the 1995 draft. He had stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his nine-year NFL career.

Gibson played in 133 games and started in 57 games. He made 243 tackles, 17.5 sacks, one interception, and three fumble recoveries during his time in the league.

Fans remember former Notre Dame DT Oliver Gibson

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle (98) Oliver Gibson during media day of Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle (98) Oliver Gibson during media day of Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images © Copyright Imagn Images

 

People around the NFL and Fighting Irish community remembered Gibson following the news of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oliver Gibson. We send our condolences to his family and friends,” posted the Fighting Irish football team.

“Losing our brother Oliver Gibson is (heartbreaking). OG exemplified, “Teammates are forever!” He always stayed in touched, made sure guys were alright & consistently scheduled reunions. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Gibson family. OG will never be forgotten, he impacted so many of us,” posted Holtz’s Heroes Foundation.

“RIP to my brother OliverGibson You will be greatly missed bro . RIP,” posted Irv Smith.

“So sad to hear this. Thoughts are with Oliver’s family and friends,” posted another.

“wow, i went to romeo with him. just awesome guy and we loved the irish,” wrote a fan.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of one of my favorite Chicago area players Oliver Gibson. 1989 USA today DPOY. Romeoville HS, IL, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Wonderful young man, team leader with a great personality. Oliver is on the left. RIP,” posted Tom Lemming.

Kimo von Oelhoffen of the Bengals celebrates after the Browns fumbled in the 2nd quarter at Cinergy Field Sunday. Oliver Gibson is left.
Kimo von Oelhoffen of the Bengals celebrates after the Browns fumbled in the 2nd quarter at Cinergy Field Sunday. Oliver Gibson is left.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

 

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply