Former Notre Dame defensive tackle died at 53

A former Notre Dame defensive tackle who went on to play in the NFL for nine seasons died.

Per a post on Facebook by his family, Oliver Gibson died. The cause of death was not revealed. He was 53.

Gibson was a standout high school player at Romeoville High School in Illinois. He earned USA Today’s Defensive Player of the Year honor in 1989 before going to play for the Fighting Irish.

Following his career in South Bend, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Gibson in the fourth round of the 1995 draft. He had stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his nine-year NFL career.

Gibson played in 133 games and started in 57 games. He made 243 tackles, 17.5 sacks, one interception, and three fumble recoveries during his time in the league.

People around the NFL and Fighting Irish community remembered Gibson following the news of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oliver Gibson. We send our condolences to his family and friends,” posted the Fighting Irish football team.

“Losing our brother Oliver Gibson is (heartbreaking). OG exemplified, “Teammates are forever!” He always stayed in touched, made sure guys were alright & consistently scheduled reunions. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Gibson family. OG will never be forgotten, he impacted so many of us,” posted Holtz’s Heroes Foundation.

“RIP to my brother OliverGibson You will be greatly missed bro . RIP,” posted Irv Smith.

“So sad to hear this. Thoughts are with Oliver’s family and friends,” posted another.

“wow, i went to romeo with him. just awesome guy and we loved the irish,” wrote a fan.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of one of my favorite Chicago area players Oliver Gibson. 1989 USA today DPOY. Romeoville HS, IL, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Wonderful young man, team leader with a great personality. Oliver is on the left. RIP,” posted Tom Lemming.

