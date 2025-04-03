The Chicago Cubs offense seems to be firing on all cylinders after coming off their first sweep against the Athletics.

The Cubs in the series scored a season-high 35 runs, which set an Athletics franchise record and will help them for the series ahead of them.

The Cubs will be running the gauntlet of some of the best teams in the National League and will have to continue this strong showing from their offense if they’re to stand a chance.

One player in the Cubs offense who is off to a hot start will be vital for this upcoming stretch and has been swinging a hot bat to start the season.

One Chicago Cub who is off to a hot start

Seiya Suzuki is off to a hot start and has found his power stroke early, hitting four home runs in the first nine games.

That’s reflected in his slugging percentage where he’s hitting .625 with an OPS of .958.

What is also impressive is that Seyia is leading the league in at-bats (40), and RBI (11), but is also leading in strikeouts (17).

One teammate gives high praise to Seiya

Jameson Taillon gave Seiya praise for his play, saying he’s an impact bat and that pairing him with Kyle Tucker helps the whole lineup out.

“He’s an impact bat for us. With him and Tucker going at the same time, (it) lets everyone else relax.” Jameson Taillon continues the high praise for Seiya Suzuki.”

A hot Seiya benefits the Cubs

Seiya’s hot start benefits the Cubs in the long run as he is the Cubs’ two-hole hitter against lefties and the three-hole hitter against righties.

Having Seiya and Kyle Tucker do well does help the rest of the lineup relax as Taillon said, because they’ll give more opportunities to come up with runners in scoring position and get into fastball counts.

This hot start from Suzuki could signal that he could be in line to make his first all-star team.

In his four years in Major League Baseball Seiya has not made one All-Star team.

The Cubs will open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres tomorrow and need Seiya’s hot hat to help the Cubs give the Friars their first loss of the season.

