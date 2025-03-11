The Chicago Cubs officially start their season next Tuesday when they travel across the Pacific Ocean to take on the reigning World Series Champs the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series on March 18-19.

The Cubs have made the necessary cuts to their roster to get it down to size to start the season, with some more tough decisions to come.

The Cubs already announced a few players who will and won’t be traveling to Japan, with Rule 5 pick Gage Workman and super utilityman Vidal Bruján getting the nod to make the trip.

One player who is also hoping to make the trip is the Cubs’ top prospect, Matt Shaw, who is trying to make his case on why he should be making the trip with the club.

Chicago Cubs top prospect making his case to go to Japan

The one question on every Cubs fan’s mind as the Tokyo Series approaches is: will Shaw make the trip with the team to Japan?

Shaw earlier this spring missed the first part of camp after dealing with an oblique strain, which also hit his teammate Javier Assad hard, which will cause him to miss Opening Day. Thankfully, in the case of Shaw, his injury wasn’t as bad as Assads, and he’s been slowly ramping himself back up.

So far this spring, Shaw has appeared in four games, hitting .167/.231/.167 with an OPS of .398. Shaw had a great game yesterday against the Cleveland Guardians, where he went 2-2 with a walk, scoring a run, and driving in an RBI on a single to centerfield.

Even though Shaw hasn’t been performing at the plate, he has provided a great glove and has looked like he has been playing third base all his life.

Shaw is currently in competition with Gage Workman, who has been amazing this spring, as the two front-runners to start at third for Opening Day. Shaw has the slight edge over Workman, given his prospect status.

What will the decision be?

Fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to hear what will happen with Shaw and if he will make the trip to Japan.

Even if he doesn’t get the nod to go with the team for next Tuesday’s game, Shaw will likely be on the roster for when the Cubs take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the opening series here in the States.

Shaw can be a star for the Cubs after having a great season at Double and Triple-A last season, where he hit .284/.379/.488 with an OPS of .867.

If he can bring that skill to the big leagues, then the Cubs will have a great player on their hands, and hopefully, Shaw will be showcasing it in Japan.

