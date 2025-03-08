The Chicago White Sox have been dealt a few blows on the injury front with the latest coming to two right-handed pitchers, Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela, whose seasons were ended by Tommy John surgery.

Berroa was set to be one of the better pitchers in the White Sox bullpen this season, with him expected to be one of their high-leverage relievers.

Berroa’s absence will open up opportunities for others this season to fill the role and maybe be a possible trade chip for the White Sox if they perform.

Opportunities for others to make the Chicago White Sox roster

Berroa’s injury frees up a spot in the bullpen for one of the White Sox’s young arms to make the team or one of the guys on a non-roster invite to camp. Mike Clevinger is one of those players on a minor-league deal with an invite to camp looking to make the White Sox bullpen.

Clevinger pitched the past two seasons with the White Sox where he posted a 9-12 record with a 4.09 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 147.1 innings.

Clevinger isn’t going to crack the White Sox’s starting rotation but could work out of the bullpen and fill that role. The 34-year-old hasn’t pitched so far this spring but is expected to pitch on Sunday according to Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

When speaking to Pope about his upcoming appearance in the Cactus League, Clevinger said he sees the benefits of getting work in during the spring compared to when he was younger.

“Spring training is super necessary,” he told the Tribune on Thursday. “When I was younger, I maybe thought this was too much. But now, no, you need spring training.”

Clevinger could be an effective weapon out of the pen if he focuses on three pitches in his arsenal, instead of the six he has at the moment. Clevinger primarily throws a four-seamer (36.6%), a changeup (21.1%), and a slider (19.1%), which could be a useful tool for him if he can work them off each other.

We’ll see what Clevingers got

If Clevinger can make the most of his outings this spring, he certainly will find his way into the White Sox bullpen.

Looking to bounce back after a dreadful 2024 season, which was cut short due to an injury, if Clevinger can prove to be a decent arm out of the pen, he could be a trade piece at the deadline.

Sunday’s outing will be a nice test to give further insight into what Clevinger brings for this season.

Chicago White Sox Star Is ‘Turning Heads’ Amid Trade Rumors Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE