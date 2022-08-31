Only the Chicago Bears put a waiver claim on this project OL

The Chicago Bears are taking on a project offensive lineman

The Chicago Bears are trying to make moves to improve their offensive line before the start of the season. Wednesday morning, the Bears claimed Alex Leatherwood off waivers. It appears there wasn’t much competition for the 2021 first-round pick.

Leatherwood struggled in his rookie season. He was credited with giving up eight sacks in 2021. The Bears will have to be patient with Leathwood as he’ll need to work on fundamentals he hasn’t corrected since joining the league. That could be why other teams weren’t as interested in taking a chance on the former Alabama Crimson Tide product.

Ian Rapoport tweeted out a list of waiver requests. The Bears were the only team to put a claim on Leatherwood.

A few notes:

— The #Bears were the only team to put a claim in on Alex Leatherwood.

— Ex-#Jets TE Trevon Wesco was the most popular, as four teams (#Browns, #Colts, #Bengals, #Bears) tried to claim him. He landed in Chicago. https://t.co/WJ7xzAdrLc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Bears need to hope Leatherwood is worth the money

It’s concerning the Bears are the only team that thinks he’s worth the extra cash to claim off of waivers. The Bears shouldn’t waste cap space by overcooking the board. As a former offensive lineman, General manager Ryan Poles should be able to gauge Leatherwoods’ potential.

If Leatherwood becomes a starter for the Chicago Bears, it will be easy to forget Poles overpaid for Leatherwood. But that’s a bet the other 31 teams weren’t willing to make.

