Orlando Magic offered haul for Chicago Bulls star before Desmond Bane trade

The Chicago Bulls could have been on the other end of the Orlando Magic blockbuster trade. They sent four first-round picks and some players to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane, but they attempted to make a similar trade for Coby White. The Bulls were reportedly not interested.

Chicago Bulls turned down blockbuster deal with Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic desperately needed offensive help, so they traded an incredible package for Desmond Bane. Before that, they had their sights set on Coby White. According to Locked on Bulls, the Magic tried to ship Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, and two first-round picks for White.

White and the Bulls face a big decision in the next year regarding a potential extension. The Bulls could’ve avoided that dreaded problem, saved some money on him, and added two first-round picks if they’d taken the deal. They would also have added a young, decent point guard and an elite defender, something they could use badly.

When Chicago turned them down, Orlando set their sights higher and went after Bane. The report does give a clear indication of what Chicago thinks of Coby White, though. They clearly value him a lot and want to keep him.

The Bulls could change their mind by the time the next deadline comes around, but they’ve arguably sealed their fate. They won’t get a better offer for White than that, especially not at the deadline when he becomes a half-season rental. His value was higher now, and they opted not to bite.

This probably means an extension is coming. Coupled with the reported $150 million contract that Josh Giddey is likely to command, the Bulls seem to have their expensive backcourt tandem in mind and aren’t willing to budge much.

White and Giddey seem to be the core alongside Matas Buzelis and the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft. The former UNC guard was not included in a recent report suggesting that virtually all major players are available in trades, and this report of a declined trade only further suggests that White isn’t going anywhere.

