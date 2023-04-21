Jake Arrieta threw his 2nd career no-hitter seven years ago today.

While in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches of starting pitching we’ve ever seen, Jake Arrieta no-hit the Cincinnati Reds. This no-hitter was Arrieta’s second one in only 11 starts.

The 2015 Cy Young winner recorded 6 strikeouts and allowed 4 walks against the Reds. With current Cubs manager David Ross behind the plate, the Cubs would go on to win this game 16-0. Wins like this one helped the Cubs set the tone in the young 2016 season and helped keep the momentum alive from their strong 2015 campaign.

OTD in 2016, Jake Arrieta tossed his second career no-hitter!@Prevagen pic.twitter.com/C9bTzV6XEL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 21, 2023

In the season prior, Jake Arrieta took home the Cy Young award as he donned a jaw-dropping 1.77 ERA. In 33 starts that year, Arrieta finished with a record of 22-6. He also managed to work through 4 complete games. In 2023, we may not see a single starting pitcher reach that mark.

In 6 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Arrieta maintained a 3.14 ERA with an impressive record of 73-42. The right-hander also earned a Silver Slugger award, an All-Star appearance, and a World Series ring to go with his 2015 Cy Young. His legendary run will not soon be forgotten in Chicago.

