Chicago Bears: 1 telling question surfaces on rookie at training camp

The Chicago Bears might be trying to fit a square into a round hole out of necessity.

In 2023, the Bears selected Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick to anchor the right tackle position. He’s done well in his first two seasons in the league on the right side, and head coach Ben Johnson’s staff didn’t appear too interested in experimenting with Wright at left tackle this offseason.

Instead, the Bears have a three-way competition at left tackle with Braxton Jones, second-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie, and rookie Ozzy Trapilo.

Like Wright, Trapilo was a staple at right tackle in college at Boston College.

The Chicago Bears might want Braxton Jones to win the LT1 job

During his Q&A mailbag this week, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune argued why the Bears should hope Jones wins the battle in training camp. He thinks Trapilo would be better served as a swing tackle this season.

Biggs questioned if Trapilo can make the switch to left tackle based on what he’s seen early in training camp.

“In a perfect world, Jones gains confidence in his health as he works his way back from ankle surgery and locks down the starting job,” Biggs wrote. “In that scenario, Trapilo could enter the season as the swing tackle and continue to develop with a shot at earning playing time as the season unfolds. Jones looked better at the start of camp than perhaps the team expected and his rehabilitation went really well. He was super committed to being in the mix on time and accomplished that goal. “Now it’s about proving he has confidence in his health and the strength to perform. Trapilo has looked pretty good moving in space for such a big guy at 6-foot-8, 312 pounds. You can see why the team believes he has a bright future. When he’s able to lower his hips, he looks really good. When he can’t, that slows his feet and he doesn’t move as well. “There’s some question if you can take a college right tackle and turn him into an above-average NFL left tackle. That’s fair to wonder, but the frame is fantastic and Trapilo also seems pretty diligent, which obviously will be required.”

Short-term and long-term questions at LT

Trapilo must get used to balance and footwork on the left side of the line.

Based on how the Bears are conducting practices, Johnson isn’t planning on putting Trapilo with the first-team offense to help him develop. Chicago wants to put the best possible starter at left tackle on the field in Week 1, which might be Jones again.

The real problem for the Bears comes if Trapilo can’t make the leap to left tackle by the end of the season, as Jones is in the final year of his contract.

