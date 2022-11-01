Packers Fans Have Epic Meltdown After Chase Claypool Trade

Packers fans are angry after Chase Claypool was traded to the Bears

Chase Claypool was a popular wide receiver in this year’s trade market. The Green Bay Packers were one of the teams discussed in the hunt for Claypool. The Packers needed a wide receiver as several starters were injured at the position. After the Bears traded for Claypool Tuesday afternoon, Packers fans were having a full-blown meltdown online.

The Bears sent the Pittsburgh Steelers a second and fifth-round pick for the 24-year-old wide receiver. The Notre Dame product will help fulfill a desperate need for the Bears’ offense. Another positive, the Bears’ secondary won’t have to face Claypool, as they outbid whatever the Packers would have offered.

What fans of the Packers said after the Bears’ trade

The Packers look like an empire in free fall. The team is in danger of missing out on the playoffs in a year they were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender. Here are some of the best takes of Packers fans getting irate when it was announced Claypool would go to Chicago.

And where is Gute? Somewhere planning to run the @packers into the ground. I love to see it. L’s across the board https://t.co/Y5GgVHYG3Q — TheEmcee (@OriginalGaPeach) November 1, 2022

COME ON. Do something packers https://t.co/LLIPn0YwEa — Caleb Woods (@CalebWo21710364) November 1, 2022

FUCK. THE . PACKERS. Seriously, can they just get a professional in the building? https://t.co/7BgD0S3FkT — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) November 1, 2022

Packers let the Bears get Chase Claypool. Company malpractice — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) November 1, 2022

Once again “always in the conversation” but nothing gets done. I’ve lost all faith in Green Bay’s front office https://t.co/XGN4vBwuwN — Dylan Koger (@TheKoges) November 1, 2022

IF I HAVE TO READ “The Packers were reportedly in the running” or “were front-runners” ONE MORE YEAR IMMA LOSE IT https://t.co/QX3KSDuiNq — The Real Joey Freshwater (@lukeklover20) November 1, 2022

