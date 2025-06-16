Even Packers insiders believe in Chicago Bears’ revival

While the Chicago Bears’ 2024 season was disastrous, they ended on a high note by defeating their rival Green Bay Packers to end the regular season. As Ben Johnson steps in as head coach, he’s hoping to keep Chicago’s winning streak over Green Bay alive.

Despite the rivalry being bitter, it’s hard to ignore what the Bears have done during the offseason. After hiring Johnson, Chicago bolstered both their offensive and defensive lines while adding a pair of potent pass catchers in the draft. All in all, this Bears team looks much different than 2024’s 5-12 version.

Insiders around the NFL have begun to take notice, including Packers beat reporter Rob Demovsky of ESPN. In a recent NFC North roundtable, Demovsky voted in favor of Chicago’s front office having the best offseason. Though it did come with a bit of a caveat.

“It has to be the Bears, but then again, it feels like they’ve won offseasons before and it hasn’t meant much,” Demovsky wrote. “But not only did the Bears land the hottest coaching candidate on the market, they did so while weakening a division rival by stripping the Lions of their hot-shot offensive coordinator.”

Chicago Bears win offseason championship, again

For all the hype Chicago has gotten over the offseason, Bears fans have seen this song and dance before. But whether it was a head coach not panning out or a quarterback not living up to their potential, the franchise hasn’t gotten any closer to competing. Which is why fans and analysts want to see the Bears actually win before saying they’re ready to compete.

Still, Chicago has done everything in their power during the offseason to put the franchise in a place to succeed. The hiring of Johnson gives the Bears one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. He’ll now have three new offensive linemen and a lethal receiving room to work with. If Johnson’s plan comes to fruition, the Bears will look much different on offense in 2025 for all the right reasons.

The team didn’t forget about defense either. Veteran Dennis Allen has now been instilled as defensive coordinator. Linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo give him some extra juice to work with. And that’s not to mention a secondary that was arguably Chicago’s biggest strength in 2024.

Both the present and future look mighty bright in the Windy City. But it’ll be up to Johnson and the Bears to prove their revival is legit.

Unheralded no more

Demovsky’s praise of the Bears didn’t stop there. When asked for an unheralded unit that’ll impact the NFC North race, the insider responded with Chicago’s new-look offensive line.

“Chicago had to do something to help Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times last season,” Demovsky wrote. “The Bears should have three new starters on the line with the addition of Thuney, Jackson and Dalman. This could give Williams the chance to show why he was the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.”

Strong offensive line play was crucial during Johnson’s tenure with the Detroit Lions. And if Caleb Williams is going to reach his No. 1 pick ceiling, he needs to upright in the pocket. New guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, alongside free agent center Drew Dalman should do exactly that. While left tackle is still being figured out, Darnell Wright is an imposing figure on the right.

Throughout training camp, Johnson will tinker with the offensive line until he finds the perfect mix. But whoever is out there in Week 1, Williams’ blocking scheme should be much more stout in 2025.

