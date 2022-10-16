Could the Chicago Bears make a move for wide receiver Robbie Anderson?

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears are lacking talent on the offensive side of the football and it’s showing early on. With not many weapons for quarterback Justin Fields, a potential wide receiver in Robbie Anderson might be available, too.

With Carolina firing Matt Rhule, the team is pretty much in a rebuild and players are available to other teams. The latest rumors circulating are that Anderson is on the trade block and that the Panthers could take calls for him.

Here is what Ian Rapoport revealed about the pending rumors:

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, whose name was in trade rumors this past offseason, is also receiving interest and could be traded in the right opportunity, sources say. He has 13 catches for 206 yards and a base salary of just $1.035 million because his contract was restructured.

Now, things aren’t great between Anderson and the Panthers at the moment. He was ejected from the Week 6 loss after he had an altercation with coach Joe Dailey. While that appears to be some baggage, a fresh start for Anderson might just be what he needs.

And why not Chicago?

Does it make sense cap-wise for Bears to trade for Robbie Anderson?

The 29-year-old could be of value in terms of an offensive weapon for the Bears’ offense, and he wouldn’t cost much either. Per Ken Ingalls, a team that signs Anderson would only have to pay $690,000 of the base salary if he was acquired this week:

Trading for Robbie Anderson would be cheap. The new team would take on only $690,000 of base salary & cap cost if acquired this week. pic.twitter.com/aslWzEbiWE — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) October 17, 2022

He likely wouldn’t cost a draft pick in the first two days of the NFL Draft either, adding some more value to the deal as well.

Robbie Anderson has 13 catches for 206 yards so far this season. This is a name to monitor as the NFL trade deadline looms in a few weeks, especially for a team like the Bears.

