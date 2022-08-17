Recently retired announcer Pat Foley is expected to call a Chicago Cubs game on August 23rd.

Legendary Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley recently called the final season of his career. Foley first became the play-by-play man for the Blackhawks in 1981. Thankfully, fans will get to hear Foley call one more game, but it may not be a game that you’d expect.

On Tuesday, Jeff Agrest with the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Pat Foley will be calling a Chicago Cubs game.

Agrest details that Foley will call the first three innings on the radio, the middle three on the television broadcast, and then the final three on the radio.

It’s been a lifelong dream for the Glenview native to call a Cubs game from Wrigley Field.

‘‘I’ll probably spend more hours getting ready for this broadcast than I have for any single broadcast in my career,’’ Foley said Tuesday. ‘‘I have not called a baseball game for more than 20 years. I am really excited to sit with Coomer and Deshaies.

Pat Foley is one of the most beloved announcers in Chicago sports. Fans will surely be tuning into this special broadcast who otherwise may not have. Agrest notes that Pat Foley has called Cubs games in the past, but they were all road games, and he was just a fill-in.

Pat Foley is scheduled to call the 2nd game of Tuesday’s (Aug. 23) doubleheader against the Cardinals. This game will be broadcasted on 670 The Score and Marquee Sports Network. Fans can read the full story here.

