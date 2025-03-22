Chicago Blackhawks: 3X Stanley Cup champion makes retirement announcement

There have been a lot of emotions going around the veteran ranks of the Chicago Blackhawks in recent weeks. Following the Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, the team has now lost seven games in a row.

A few veterans have spoken about the state of the team during the losing streak. Per CHGO Blackhawks, Alex Vlasic said the morale of the team has not been lower this season. With Chicago officially eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday night, second-year star Connor Bedard said his focus is to enjoy the time he has playing with his teammates.

One of Bedard’s teammates won’t be on the 2025-26 squad.

A Chicago Blackhawks veteran is retiring

Patrick Maroon told the media on Saturday that he is retiring after the season.

“It’s tough. Sometimes you’ve got to give up everything you know and everything you’ve dreamed of your whole life,” Maroon said via NHL.com. “I just know it’s time for me and it’s time for my family to go start a new chapter in our lives.”

Patrick Maroon wanted to make the announcement in St. Louis

Maroon, a native of St. Loius, made the announcement in front of his hometown crowd at the Enterprise Center.

“It’s hard to go through things like this, you can’t really process it, but I think it’s best for me and my family to go start a new chapter,” Maroon said. “To get to have a special moment tonight and be in St. Louis, to have my family come to town …I won a Stanley Cup here and I’m just going to finish this year as every game is going to be my last game.

“I’m going to play as hard as I can and do everything I can to keep winning hockey (games). It’s all I know … it’s tough.”

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Maroon in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL entry level draft. The left wing spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild, and Boston Bruins.

He won three Stanley Cup championships. His first came with the Blues in 2019. He won with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

At 36, Maroon has played in 59 games in his only season with the Blackhawks. He has a total of 16 points on four goals and 12 assists.

Maroon signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million with Chicago in July.

