Chicago Bears receive sudden goodbye from longtime veteran before training camp

The Chicago Bears finished practices for OTAs this week. With mandatory minicamp over last week, rookies, quarterback Caleb Williams, and wide receiver Rome Odzune showed up for voluntary practices this week.

Now the Bears are off until training camp practices begin in late July.

One longtime Bears veteran will not return to training camp this year, according to an Instagram post he made on Friday.

Patrick Scales says goodbye to Chicago

Long snapper Patrick Scales plans to test the free agency waters for a new home in 2025. He penned a goodbye to the Bears, thanking them for his time in Chicago since 2015.

“Words will never be able to describe our gratitude for the city of Chicago, the Chicago Bears Organization, or the fans who have cheered us on and loved us through the years,” Scales wrote. “Cheers to the best friends who helped us get here, the family we made throughout the years, and the memories that we’ll cherish forever.”

Scales was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2011. He spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a second stint in Baltimore before joining the Bears in 2015.

Scales played under the regimes of head coaches John Fox, Matt Nagy, and Matt Eberflus, making him the longest tenured Bears player before the 2024 campaign. With Scales no longer on the team, tight end Cole Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are now the longest tenured Bears.

General manager Ryan Poles chose to re-sign long snapper Scott Daly in March. Daly took over for Scales last season when Scales was placed on injured reserve in August due to a back injury.

Playing for the Chicago Bears was a “dream”

Scales claimed that playing for the Bears was a “dream” and that Chicago would always feel like home.

“Chicago, you were a dream come true, and you’ll always feel like home,” Scales wrote. “Our kids know no life without you, Chicago Bears, and raising them with you was the biggest honor of our life. Thank you to the McCaskey family, who truly feel like family to us. We cherish & love you forever.

“It is truly an honor to play for the NFL & we’re excited and hopeful for what’s next, but we’ll never forget the team who gave us everything & got us here today. Bear Down, baby.”

Scales, 37, did not mention retirement in his post. He appears to want another chance to play in the league. During his career, he’s played in 122 NFL games, 120 of which came with the Bears.

