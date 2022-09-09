The Chicago Bulls are not looking to move Patrick Williams according to reports

The Bulls are looking to take another step forward this season after making the playoffs a season ago. With a healthy Zach LaVine and reliable vets DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic forming a strong core, Chicago has excitement brewing. However, it looks like one of the other core pieces in Lonzo Ball will be sidelined for at least the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. Ball has missed more time than expected and the Bulls will need to recuperate what he brings to the court.

One of the players who can help is 21-year old forward Patrick Williams. There have been rumors of the Bulls looking to upgrade the roster by ways of a blockbuster trade that could include the budding star. However, the Bulls have no intention of trading the paw in the midst of Ball’s uncertainty.

Windhorst reported at the 27:24 mark on his Hoop Collective podcast that the Bulls “believe a lot in [Williams]” and view him as a possible two-way “core player” moving forward.

With strong defense and improved shooting (41.3% 3-point), Williams is just starting to show everyone what he can do. Slowed down by injuries early in his career, the paw enters this campaign with a clean slate and a chance to take another leap forward. He’s a critical piece to the Bulls roster and his versatility is crucial to the Bulls matching up with the bigger teams in the NBA. This news is reassuring to Bulls fans who have high hopes for the former 4th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Patrick Williams highlights

