Patrick Williams knows the pressure is on in year 3

Power Forward for the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams, suggests he feels the weight of expectations as he enters Year 3

The Chicago Bulls had their Media Day for the 2022-23 season at the United Center on Monday and Power Forward, Patrick Williams alludes to feeling the heat in the wake of expectations for Year 3.

Williams appeared in just 17 regular-season games in his second NBA season because of a severe wrist fracture sustained after an in-air collision with Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in October 2021

Fortunately, those injuries hold little predictive power — both were derived from fluke events — and fly in the face of him starting 71 of 72 games in a durable rookie season.

“You know, I wont say I feel pressure. I wont say I feel pressure, to me it’s exciting to kinda have people in your corner, people who’ll have your back once you do well, to me it’s exciting. There’ll be a challenge for sure, there’ll be challenge for anybody, but for me to be the player that I want to be,, for the rest of your team, that we know that we can be, I think I play the part just like everybody else on the team does as well, but I’m just looking forward to it.”

For one reason or another, Patrick Williams’ potential has yet to culminate on a consistent basis for the Bulls, but as the touted linchpin to the team’s present and future, it’s high time he fully delivered on the big stage



The 21 year old has played 88 regular-season games, plus five in the playoffs, since being selected fourth overall in the 2020 draft.

