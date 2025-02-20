Chicago Bulls make announcement on Patrick Williams day after waiving Adama Sanogo

On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls (22-33) made an announcement on Patrick Williams hours before the team was set to face the New York Knicks (36-18) at Madison Square Garden. Per ESPN BET, the Bulls enter the contest as a 12.5-point underdog to the Knicks.

The Bulls aren’t expected to win many games against .500 teams for the rest of the season after trading away Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings earlier this month. Chicago will be short on help for the foreseeable future.

Patrick Williams underwent a medical procedure

Per an announcement by the Bulls, Williams received an injection to treat tendinosis in his right knee and will be out for at least two weeks.

Via the Bulls:

Medical Update: Patrick Williams received a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection to treat tendinosis in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Medical Update: Patrick Williams received a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection to treat tendinosis in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/QqaD6Ly5RF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 20, 2025

The announcement came one day after the Bulls waived Adama Sanogo after discovering the center had a knee injury. The Bulls’ big men are hurting after the All-Star break.

Williams has struggled with the Chicago Bulls lately

Williams has appeared in 45 games and started 35 this season. The No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft is averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2 assists per game on 26.2 minutes.

Williams was cold before the NBA All-Star break, scoring a total of 16 points in his last three outings and recording six rebounds. He hadn’t reached double-digits in scoring since the Bulls beat the Miami Heat 133-124 on Feb. 4 when the former Florida State standout scored 10 points.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bulls Coach Calls Out Embarrassing Performance Following Stunning Pistons Loss Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE