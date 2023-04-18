Patrick Wisdom can’t stop destroying baseballs

The Chicago Cubs dismantled the Oakland A’s last night with a 10-1 win. Cubs’ Third Baseman Patrick Wisdom had 3 hits and 4 RBIs in the win which included 2 monster home runs. This late-night matchup extended Wisdom’s home run streak to 4 games. He has homered 5 times in these 4 games. Cody Bellinger also managed the first 5-hit game of this career last night.

Before this series with the A’s, Patrick Wisdom homered once in all three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of these homers even came against the 2022 NL ERA champion, Julio Urías. With 8 home runs on the season, Wisdom is now with Pete Alonso for the league lead.

Patrick Wisdom and Pete Alonso are your homerun leaders in MLB just like we all predicted. pic.twitter.com/N3NwXe9ptT — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) April 18, 2023

As impressive as this streak is for Wisdom, you may be surprised to learn that it isn’t the first of his young MLB career. In fact, he joins some elite company by achieving a 4-game homer streak for the second time.

Cubs with multiple HR streaks of 4+ games: 4x: Sammy Sosa (5 in '98, 4 in '95, '99, '00)

2x: Patrick Wisdom (4 in '23, '22)

2x: Leon Durham (4 in '85, '87) 2x: Bill Nicholson (4 in '42, '44) 2x: Hack Wilson (5 in '28, 4 in '30) 5 is Cubs record (also by Ryne Sandberg in '89) — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 18, 2023

Last night’s performance bumped Wisdom’s slash line up to .288/.351/.788 to go with 13 RBIs. As a late bloomer in his career, Wisdom is slowly but surely proving that he belongs. Whether it’s with the Cubs or another team, Wisdom is definitely trending toward a rewarding contract in the future.

The power-hitting 3rd baseman has the opportunity to extend his home run streak tonight in game 2 against Oakland. With a win tonight, the Cubs can secure their 4th straight series win.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE