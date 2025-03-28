The Chicago Bears have settled down a bit after their initial free agency spending spree. However, there are still holes on the roster that can be fixed with the right player.

And Chicago’s opportunities will only grow as the season progresses. Teams across the league will have to make difficult roster decisions as they whittle down to 53 players. A lot of the times, talented veterans will see their names come across the chopping block. But while that player may no longer work their original franchise, they still offer strong value.

That is exactly what has happened to the New England Patriots. As Mike Vrabel creates his first roster in New England, the team has released linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. While there has been no word on any potential landing spots, the fact Bentley is now available in free agency gives the Bears another way to attack the linebacker position.

What Ja’Whaun Bentley brings to the table

Bentley was originally selected by the Patriots in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While it took a few years for Bentley to truly become a starter, he ended up a force in New England, appearing in 83 games and starting 68. Part of the reason for Bentley’s release came due to the fact that he played in just two games during the 2024 season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

But during the 2023 campaign, Bentley started 16 games, racking up 114 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. Over his entire 10-year career with the Patriots, Bentley registered 509 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and two interceptions.

Alongside his work on the field, the linebacker was also a captain of the Patriots. The Bears have already brought in veteran leaders such as Joe Thuney and Grady Jarrett. Bentley would add another one, giving first-year head coach Ben Johnson a strong voice to lead on.

The linebacker will first and foremost need to prove he is healthy. But assuming all checks out, Bentley will be a coveted player as soon as he hits the free agent market.

How Bentley fits Chicago Bears

TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds are locked into their starting roles for the 2025 season. Edwards is set to be a free agent after the season while Edmunds has a potential out in his deal after 2026. So while the Bears will soon need to think about the future of linebacker, two of their three spots are accounted for.

The third is currently projected to be manned by Noah Sewell. Chicago selected him in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But since joining the Bears, Sewell has appeared in just 22 games, making no starts. The linebacker has put up 13 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Bears decided to not tender Jack Sanborn a free agent offer. He ended up reuniting with Matt Eberflus on the Dallas Cowboys. And while Chicago may be confident in Sewell’s growth, it’s clear the Bears can use another quality linebacker to round out their trio.

Perhaps the Bears decide to take the draft route. They have four picks inside the top 75, giving them ample opportunity to find a linebacker to build around. But if Chicago decides to return to the free agency well. Bentley gives General Manager Ryan Poles and company another intriguing option to consider.

