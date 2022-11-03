The Chicago White Sox have officially tabbed Pedro Grifol as their 42nd Manager.

As reported few days back, the Chicago White Sox have officially hired Kansas City Royals bench coach, Pedro Grifol as the team’s new gaffer, replacing Hall of Famer, Tony La Russa.



The White Sox announced the move Thursday after Grifol agreed to take the job earlier in the week.



General manager Rick Hahn mentioned in a statement the 52-year-old Grifol’s experience in a variety of coaching and scouting roles at the major and minor league levels. He also cited the fact that Grifol is bilingual and called him a “modern baseball thinker.”

Welcome to Chicago, Pedro Grifol! pic.twitter.com/w5zhk2ZCmT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 3, 2022

“He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership,” Hahn said. “He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”



Grifol spent the past 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City under former managers Ned Yost and Mike Matheny. He was part of teams that captured back-to-back pennants and won the World Series in 2015.



The 52-year-old will try to lift a team coming off of a disappointing season. The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 and missed the playoffs after running away with the division in 2021.



La Russa missed the final 34 games because of health problems and announced he would not return, ending a disappointing two-year run with the franchise that gave him his first job as a big league skipper.

